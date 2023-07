Enemy clings to every meter. Defense Ministry reports tough battles in area of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Ku

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out offensive actions on the southern flank of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Currently, heavy fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram.

"In the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue to successfully conduct offensive actions... Tough battles continue in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Andriivka," Maliar wrote.

According to her, near these settlements, Russian troops literally "cling to every meter of land" and offer strong resistance.

Maliar added that the occupiers actively use reserves and at the same time suffer significant losses.

Note that according to analysts from the OSINT project DeepState, the situation on the left flank of Bakhmut looks like this.

The contact line on the southern flank of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, according to analysts of the DeepState OSINT project. Photo: deepstatemap.live

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, July 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine knocked out Russian troops from positions near the village of Andriivka.

And the battles near the village of Kurdiumivka south of Bakhmut were reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the middle of last week.

Recall, according to the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine daily achieve certain successes.