Defense Forces knock out Russians from their positions near Andriyivka, succeed near Staromayorske – General S

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defeated the Russian invaders near Andriyivka on the Bakhmut axis and also had success in the Staromayorske district on the southern front.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andrii Kovaliov, Military Media Center reports.

"During the conduct of offensive-assault operations by the Defense Forces, the enemy was forced to withdraw from their positions in the Andriyivka area," the spokesperson said.

He added that the Russians had unsuccessfully advanced in the areas northwest of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, south of Ivankivske, and west of Klishchiyivka.

In addition, according to Kovaliov, Ukrainian troops were successful in the axis of Staromayorske on the southern front, and now the Defense Forces are entrenched there at the achieved boundaries.

He noted that the enemy is putting up strong resistance, moving its units, and using reserves.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in an interview with CNN, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the offensive of the AFU is behind schedule but is proceeding according to plan.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the pace of advancement of the Defense Forces during the counteroffensive is slower than expected, as the offensive began later than planned. However, according to him, the Defense Forces are approaching when relevant actions can gain momentum.