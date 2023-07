Ukraine is already being attacked by Shaheds assembled on the territory of Russia - South Operational Command

Russia began using Shahed kamikaze drones, assembled on its territory, for air attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the national telethon.

"The fact that there were Cyrillic markings on the wreckage of the Shaheds, found after the last attacks, indicates that the production is already Russian," she emphasized.

Humeniuk also said that during air attacks on the southern regions, the Russians mostly launch Shaheds from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, but launches were also recorded from the territory of Crimea.

"Indeed, the occupiers use several routes for launches and try to use the features of the landscape to hide their movements. The low passage above the Black Sea makes it difficult to detect them. The use of riverbeds also belongs to the elements of hiding such a route," she explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, Russian occupation forces attacked the Zhytomyr Region with kamikaze drones, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Meanwhile, British intelligence put forward a version of why Russia increased its missile attacks on southern Ukraine.