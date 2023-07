Information Policy Committee does not support Tkachenko's resignation, but Rada will still be able to fire him

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy did not support the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The majority of committee members voted against the dismissal of the minister.

Only MPs from the European Solidarity faction Volodymyr Vyatrovych, Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Sofiya Fedyna, as well as independent MP Geo Leros voted in favor.

"The committee is against your resignation, so it shifts this decision to the shoulders of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," concluded the head of the committee, Mykyta Poturaiev (Servant of the People), who voted against Tkachenko's resignation.

Although the committee did not support the resignation, this issue will be brought to the parliament for consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poturaiev allows the dismissal of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko at the next plenary session of the Parliament.

On July 21, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko submitted his resignation.

In an evening address on July 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the issue of initiating the dismissal of Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. The head of state indicated that financing museums, cultural centers, symbols, TV shows, etc. is important, "but now there are other priorities."