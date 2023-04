US Will Provide Ukraine With Anti-Drone Gun Trucks In Few Months - Media

Another package of assistance from the United States for USD 2.6 billion, which covers a variety of new weapons and a whole spectrum of ammunition types, contains a rather unusual type of weapons, which in the United States was labeled as the 30-mm gun truck.

It was reported by the Defense Express web portal, referring to the Pentagon.

Likely, it is a combat module with a target detection and aiming system installed on a wheeled chassis. An example for such a combat module would be the Mk38 MOD 2 mounted on naval ships.

Also, some U.S. armored vehicles are armed with a similar combat module with a 30 mm automatic gun, for example, an infantry fighting vehicle M1296 Stryker Dragoon. The best candidate among the 30 mm automatic guns for the anti-drone system is the Mk 44 Bushmaster II since it can fire proximity fuse ammunition.

Proximity ammunition is one of the most effective choices against drones as it can guarantee a hit on the UAV with just a few rounds fired.

The same idea is used in the German Skynex air defense gun, a.k.a. MANTIS.

The Pentagon noted that it will take only a few months to supply anti-drone gun trucks. They are allocated under the program of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAID) and are ordered directly from the manufacturer.

So far, the United States has ordered only 9 such systems for Ukraine, and the increase in the number depends on their effectiveness in real combat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, the United States announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 2.6 million.