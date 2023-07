About 20 combat clashes take place today in 4 sections of the front - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army today carried out offensive actions in four directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. About 20 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Tuesday, July 25.

It is reported that the Russian occupiers advanced on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes.

Lyman axis

On the Lyman axis, the enemy held unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Dibrova, Luhansk Region.

It launched an air strike in the area of Spirne, Donetsk Region.

The settlements of Nevske, Luhansk Region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region were shelled.

Bakhmut axis

On the Bakhmut axis, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas east of Stupochky and near Diliivka, Donetsk Region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Klishchiivka and Diliivka.

More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery attacks, among them Vasiukivka, Orikhove-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and Pivnichne (Kirove) of the Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area of Avdiivka.

At the same time, the enemy carried out artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements, in particular, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane and Karlivka, Donetsk Region, suffered.

Mariinka axis

On the Mariinka axis, defense forces continue to deter the advance of Russian troops near the town of Mariinka.

The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka of the Donetsk Region were shelled.

It is reported that during the day the invaders launched 49 air and one missile strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and frontline settlements.

The invaders also carried out more than 40 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

