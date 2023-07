The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing north of Bakhmut, but much more slowly than in the south. This is due to certain natural obstacles and better preparation of the enemy. This was reported in the statement of the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi, on the broadcast of the telethon.

"There (north of Bakhmut - ed.) the enemy is prepared better. There are certain natural obstacles there, including water obstacles, we cannot reveal everything now. But the work there is also ongoing and it will be visible in time, despite the fact that the enemy is preparing everything to slow down our movement," Cherevatyi said.

He also emphasized that the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the north of Bakhmut is taking place. In addition, certain preparatory measures are underway, which "will make themselves known somewhat later."

We will remind, today the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine defeated the Russian invaders near Andriyivka in the Bakhmut direction, and also had success in the Staromayorske area on the southern front.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the pace of advancement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive is slower than expected, as the offensive began later than planned. However, according to him, the Defense Forces are approaching the moment when relevant actions can gain momentum.