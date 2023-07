Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny, who is serving a term in prison, called the arrest of war criminal and terrorist Igor Girkin "illegal", and the leader of the "DPR" militant grouping himself a "political prisoner".

He wrote about this in Telegram.

"Igor Strelkov is detained illegally. As long as he remains in custody on this ridiculous and obviously politically motivated charge, he is a political prisoner," Navalny wrote.

He mentioned that the court in The Hague had already convicted Girkin for the murder of 298 Boeing passengers and believed that all those responsible should be punished. Girkin himself does not deny his participation in hostilities in Ukraine in an "indeterminate status". However, Navalny believes that now Girkin has been arrested "not on charges of committing a real crime, but on a fictitious and fabricated case of extremism."

Navalny believes that the real reason for Girkin's arrest is criticism of Sergei Shoigu and Vladimir Putin.

The imprisoned Russian oppositionist also noted that Girkin "became a victim of his own power" and they should not be angry about it, because it "means publicly supporting lawlessness."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, war criminal and supporter of the "Russian world" Igor Girkin was arrested until September 18 on charges of "calling for extremism".

On June 26, Russian war criminal Igor Girkin announced the need to hang Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, for armed rebellion.

On October 18, Russian terrorist Igor Girkin said that he has been in Ukraine for several days and is participating in hostilities. However, he did not say where exactly. Subsequently, a number of law enforcement structures, institutions and even private individuals promised a monetary reward for the handover of Girkin to the Ukrainian side. Later, the fighter disappeared from the front, and then he said that he was asked to leave it.