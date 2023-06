Girkin calls for Prigozhin to be hanged for sake of preserving Russian statehood

The Russian war criminal Igor Girkin (Strelkov), responsible for the start of the war in Donbas, announced the need to hang Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC), who staged an armed uprising on June 23.

Terrorist Girkin wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

He expressed the opinion that not all commanders of the Wagner PMC deserve to be shot in connection with the events that took place on June 23 and 24.

At the same time, Girkin called for Prigozhin himself to be hanged. He called it a question.

Before that, Girkin was indignant that neither Prigozhin nor other mercenaries from the Wagner PMC were brought to justice for the destruction of six helicopters and one aircraft during the so-called "march of justice" in the direction of Moscow.

It will be recalled that on June 24, terrorist Girkin suggested that Prigozhin and his mercenaries have every chance to reach Moscow and take control of the Kremlin, the Ministry of Defense and other strategically important objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation of shelling mercenary rear camps in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.

After that, Prigozhin announced the beginning of the "march of justice", captured Rostov-on-Don without a fight and threw his mercenaries towards Moscow. They did not reach the Russian capital for about 100 kilometers.

On the evening of Saturday, June 24, it became known that certain agreements had been reached between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, as a result of which the Wagner mercenaries turned around and went back to their camps.