Joint-stock company Market Operator has developed a platform for retail electricity trade - Retail Energy Planform (REP), where the supplier can offer his terms and price of electricity supply, and the consumer can find a favorable offer for himself.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, only 0.2% of small businesses in Ukraine buy electricity according to complex market algorithms: on the market of bilateral contracts, the "day-ahead" market, intraday and balancing markets.

"Those that are owned by the state declare their intention to purchase electricity through Prozoro. Companies from the private sector that consume up to 50,000 kWh per month contract electricity from USPs - universal service providers, those that consume from 50,000 kWh to 100,000 kWh - from suppliers from the region of doing business. However, not everyone knows that the license for the right to be an electricity supplier extends to the entire country, and the consumer can buy from the one who offers the lowest price - regardless of whether the production is located in Lviv or Kharkiv," the message says.

It is noted that bakeries, dairies, coffee shops, restaurants, medical facilities, agricultural producers, banks, builders, manufacturers of cookies, ice cream, candies, as well as any type of small business have the opportunity to find a supplier on REP that offers a lower price and has guaranteed delivery volumes.

"20% of the total amount of electricity consumption in the state is purchased by suppliers on the Market Operator platform. REP is our new IT solution to make it easy for consumers to find their supplier. The platform allows you to quickly and free find the required kilowatt*hours from suppliers - licensed participants in the electricity market," comments the company's director general Oleksandr Havva.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Market Operator appointed Havva as the director general.

In April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the state-owned enterprises Guaranteed Buyer and Market Operator.

In December 2021, the Market Operator became a joint-stock company.

The company is responsible for organizing the purchase and sale of electricity on the day-ahead and intraday markets, helping to ensure a balance between supply and demand on the electricity market.