The Supervisory Board of the Market Operator joint-stock company has appointed Oleksandr Havva as the Director General.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Supervisory Board of the Market Operator JSC has appointed Oleksandr Havva as the Director General of the Company. The corresponding decision was made on January 18, 2023. Also, the Supervisory Board of the Market Operator JSC approved the company's financial plan for 2023," it says.

Since December 2021, Havva has served as the Acting Director General of the Market Operator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, members of the Supervisory Board of the Market Operator JSC elected Dmytro Olefir as their Chairman.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy appointed members of the Supervisory Board of the Market Operator joint-stock company.

In April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the state-owned enterprises Guaranteed Buyer and Market Operator.

In December 2021, the Market Operator became a joint stock company.

The company is responsible for organizing the purchase and sale of electric energy in the day-ahead market and the intra-day market, helps to ensure a balance between demand and supply in the electric energy market.