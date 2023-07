Russian losses in the war against Ukraine reached 243,220 troops. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 600 more Russian invaders, as well as destroyed 30 enemy artillery systems.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Total enemy combat losses as of July 25, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - 243,220 (+ 600) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,174 (+ 12) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,131 (+ 13) units;

artillery systems - 4,705 (+ 30);

MLRS - 698 (+ 1) units;

air defense equipment - 454 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 310 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,977 (+ 14);

cruise missiles - 1,307 (+ 9);

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,194 (+ 12) units;

special equipment - 703 (+ 5).

Recall that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine has reclaimed half of its territories, which Russia has captured since the start of a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the counteroffensive operation. At first, it went rather slowly, since the Ukrainian military was hampered by many external factors, but in the near future everything may change.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia was powerfully prepared to defend its positions, mining almost all the ways of the Ukrainian Defense Forces advance.