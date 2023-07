President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the introduction of an electronic excise stamp for alcohol, tobacco products and liquids for electronic cigarettes, as well as the creation of a digital eAktsyz [eExcise] traceability system.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As the Ministry of Digital Transformation notes, the implementation of the eExcise electronic system using Track & Trace technology will allow tracking the route of all tobacco and alcohol products.

"In this way, the state will receive complete information about the entire supply chain of products and will be able to analyze the volumes that reach store shelves. Each product will have an electronic excise mark expressed by a two-dimensional DataMatrix code. Manufacturers and importers will be able to generate it independently in the eExcise digital traceability system and apply it to every bottle of alcohol or pack of cigarettes. And consumers will be able to make sure that they are not buying a counterfeit," the message says.

To do this, you need to scan the electronic excise stamp through the Diia application and check: name; manufacturer; place of production; store where goods are sold; marking code, which can be checked with the one on the stamp; the status of the electronic excise stamp.

At the same time, if there are inconsistencies, everyone will be able to notify the state in Diia about it in one click.

"One of the biggest anti-corruption steps of eExcise will be the mandatory labeling of excise duty-free alcohol and tobacco products. According to the conclusions of Kantar Ukraine, more than half of the entire illegal tobacco market in Ukraine in 2022 will be made up of products labeled Duty Free or intended for export. Because of this, the budget of Ukraine lost UAH 11.2 billion last year alone. The bill was developed taking into account the main European standards on labeling and control over the movement of tobacco products. This will allow our manufacturers to harmoniously integrate with the EU market and expand their business opportunities after Ukraine joins the European Union," the Ministry of Digital Transformation notes.

The electronic excise stamp and traceability system will start operating in Ukraine from January 2026.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the value of excise stamps on alcoholic products by 84% or 16 kopecks to 35 kopecks, and on tobacco products by 78% or 7 kopecks to 16 kopecks.