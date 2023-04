Cabinet Increases Cost Of Excise Stamps On Alcohol By 84% To 35 Kopecks, On Tobacco - By 78% To 16 Kopecks

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the cost of excise stamps on alcoholic products by 84%, or by 16 kopecks to 35 kopecks, on tobacco products by 78%, or by 7 kopecks to 16 kopecks.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the Regulation on the manufacture, storage, sale of excise tax stamps and labeling of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and liquids used in electronic cigarettes.

The declared reason for the increase is to cover the costs associated with the production, storage and sale of excise stamps.

The cost of the excise tax stamp has not changed since 2014.

According to the manufacturer, when calculating the cost of making excise tax stamps, it is necessary to take into account: an increase in the cost of protected paper by 2.1 times in 2023 compared to 2022; an increase in 2023 in the cost of manufacturing by the Bank Mint of the National Bank of Ukraine of intaglio forms by 56%; increase in energy prices and use of alternative sources; increasing complexity and cost of logistics operations, maintenance and repair services of foreign-made equipment, etc.

