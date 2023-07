Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov explained that Ukraine will continue to strike the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians and the illegally built Crimean Bridge, as this is part of the tactics of destroying the enemy's logistics.

He said this in an interview with CNN.

"All these targets are official, because it will reduce their ability to fight against us and help save the lives of Ukrainians," Reznikov said amid explosions in Crimea and strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

When asked by a journalist if Ukraine's goal is to disable the bridge permanently, Reznikov replied: "This is a normal tactic - to destroy the logistics routes of your enemy to stop the possibility of getting more ammunition, getting more fuel, getting more food, etc. So we will use this tactic against them."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 24, the occupied Crimea was attacked by drones, as a result of which explosions began at a warehouse with ammunition in the Dzhankoy district.

Earlier, on July 17, an explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by the Russians, which led to the partial collapse of the canvas.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the Crimean Bridge a target of Ukraine, as it is a hostile object built outside the law and a logistical route that "feeds the war with ammunition."