The Russian occupiers seek out air defense systems of Ukraine and launch missiles not only from ships, but also from air missile carriers. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk.

According to her, the Russian invaders will continue the so-called port and grain terror. They are trying to put pressure on the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions, as port regions that are capable of being powerful in the grain agreement.

At the same time, she noted that the occupiers have brought all missile-carrying ships to their base points.

"This may indicate that they are preparing and will return to duty closer to midnight. Such a practice has already happened, and we are carefully monitoring this situation," said the spokeswoman for the South Operational Command.

In addition, according to Humeniuk, the occupiers are now "mixing" their attacks and will launch missiles not only from ships, but also from airborne missile carriers.

"Given the activity of the enemy aviation that was observed today, when they used, by the way, radio electronic warfare and attempts to test our strength and readiness with false targets, this may also indicate their preparation and search for our air defense systems. ... The situation remains tense, we must remember that the enemy is insidious and can use various types of weapons, including those that we do not yet have countermeasures," she concluded.

