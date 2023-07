Absence of "last resort" supplier on gas market threatens accumulation of multibillion debts to GTS Operator -

The former Director General of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC Serhii Makohon believes that the absence of a "last resort" supplier on the gas market threatens to accumulate multibillion debts to GTS Operator of Ukraine and regional gas companies.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is not clear what will happen next... Will all unauthorized gas withdrawals due to imbalances fall on GTS Operator again? With the existing ban on disconnecting consumers, the absence of a "supplier of last resort" threatens to accumulate multibillion debts to GTS Operator and regional gas companies," Makohon wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC announced the end of the term of performance of the functions and duties of the supplier of "last resort" on July 22.