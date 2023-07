Heavy battles continue in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes, 27 combat clashes occurred during the day.

It was announced in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 17 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. As a result of combat work, 9 cruise missiles were destroyed by Air Force forces and air defense equipment. Besides, the enemy launched 26 air strikes, carried out 35 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. There are civilian casualties; residential buildings, religious buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes, heavy battles continue. During the day there were 27 combat clashes.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, getting entrenched at the reached borders, inflict fire damage on the enemy's identified targets with artillery, and carry out counterbattery measures.

The Russian occupiers continue to plunder the civilian population, appropriating a grain crop of peaceful citizens of Ukraine. So, in the village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Region, with the help of diesel locomotives, the Russian occupiers export a large number of freight cars with different types of grain crops.

The aviation of the defense forces delivered 3 strikes per day on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Missile forces and artillery units during the day hit 1 area of ​ ​ concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 5 units of artillery equipment at firing positions, 1 command post, 1 air defense system and 1 enemy EW station.

Recall that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine reclaimed half of its territories, which Russia has captured since the start of a full-scale invasion.