White House reveals approximate date for F-16 transfer to Ukraine, but warns that this would not be enough

Before the end of this year, Ukraine can receive F-16, but only fighters themselves will not be enough for Ukraine to win this war.

White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby announced this to Fox News.

According to him, F-16 "will arrive in Ukraine, most likely, before the end of the year," but this may not be enough to change the situation on the battlefield.

Kirby believes that first of all, Ukraine needs artillery shells, artillery, air defense and armored vehicles at the front. Deliveries of aircraft will be effective only in combination with other weapons, the White House spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that for a successful advance on the front of Ukraine, many shells and F-16 fighters are crucial.

Earlier, Zaluzhnyi spoke with U.S. General Milley and told him about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force believes that American F-16 fighters can approach 100% of the shooting down of enemy missiles and drones over Ukraine.