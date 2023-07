Ukrainian intelligence has data on preparation of new rebellion in Russia - Defense Intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence received data on the alleged preparation of a new armed rebellion in Russia.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, there is information about the preparation of a new armed rebellion in the Russian Federation, but Yusov refused to name the details received, saying that he did not want to "facilitate the work of the FSB of the Russian Federation."

He suggested that the leader of the Wagner PMC mercenaries could return to Russian politics. The conflict between Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has not yet been exhausted.

"Processes are underway, and these are processes that are already being discussed not only by Ukraine, but also by representatives of Western special services and Western analysts. The Putin regime really gives cracks," Yusov added.

Recall that in Belarus they announced the start of joint special forces exercises with the Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Earlier, a new column of Wagnerites entered Belarus, which consists of thirty trucks.

At the same time, British intelligence suggests that Wagner PMC lost up to 20,000 recruited prisoners in the war against Ukraine in a few months.