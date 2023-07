The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the joint training of special forces units with mercenaries from the Wagner private military company (PMC), who were relocated to the country after the failed military coup in Russia.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus on Thursday, July 20.

"During the week, units of special operations forces together with company representatives will work out training and combat tasks," the message says.

Training of the Belarusian special forces and Wagner soldiers will take place at the Brest training ground, located south of the city of Brest and only 35 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

It should be noted that last week the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the development of a "road map" for conducting joint exercises with mercenaries who fought in Ukraine for more than a year.

The department called the purpose of such training "transfer of experience" between units of different branches of the military.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Wednesday, July 19, it became known about the arrival of the sixth column of the Wagner PMC to Belarus. In total, there are more than 2,000 mercenaries in the country.

It will be recalled that at the end of June, information appeared that the construction of a camp where the Wagner fighters would be located began in the Mogilev region of Belarus.

And later, the mass media published photos taken inside the Wagner PMC camp in Belarus.