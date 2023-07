The aggressor state of the Russian Federation continues to produce missiles to target the territory of Ukraine despite sanctions, but is not able to compensate for the already spent missile potential.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this in an interview with Espresso.

Thus, the journalist drew attention to the fact that despite previous statements by Ukrainian officials that "the Russians have rockets for three more or four more attacks," the enemy has missiles that continue to shell the territory of Ukraine.

"In terms of quantity, after all, the difference is huge. If we remember the number of missiles used in one strike and the intervals between them at the beginning of the invasion and what is happening today, then these are not proportionate things. They, even continuing production and increasing missile weapons in a certain way, are not able to compensate for the already spent missile potential," Yusov commented.

He noted that the production of missiles by the aggressor state continues and foreign components are also used, primarily chips, but not only.

"If we are talking about production, then this may even apply to such simple things as bearings, which are simply difficult to find in Russia," the representative of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

According to him, bypassing sanctions occurs in different ways - there is "just black smuggling," there is a "huge gray zone."

"A number of countries that, for example, have not joined the sanctions of the European Union and the United States against Russia may purchase certain dual-use goods or goods that contain elements of interest to the Russian military-industrial complex. And then, through individual firms, for the most part not within the framework of state policy, these things fall into the Russian market," Yusov explained.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence stressed that there is a need to increase sanctions policy and sanctions pressure so that as a result, washing machines, irons or TVs are not used to remove chips from there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Yurii Ihnat said that the aggressor country Russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the Russians continue to produce missiles of several types, which allows them to replenish reserves.

At the same time, earlier, in March this year, the Defense Intelligence reported that Russia was forced to change the tactics of using missiles, because it is not able to produce them in sufficient quantities.