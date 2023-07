Wagner PMC mercenaries relocated to Belarus to create the appearance of an offensive on the territory of Ukraine and distract the attention of Ukrainian troops. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this to Channel 24 on Friday, July 21.

Yusov noted that Russian mercenaries will definitely move to other countries, in particular to Africa, but now they will create tension for Ukraine. According to him, the Wagnerites arrived in Belarus without equipment and weapons.

"Of course, active information work, psychological operations, the nervousness of NATO and EU countries. For the Russians, the task is to constantly turn the attention of Ukrainian forces to the North and create a threat that something will begin from Belarus tomorrow. That is, for the most part, the information and psychological operation continues," Yusov emphasized.

The Defense Intelligence suggested that mercenaries will train the Belarusian and Russian armies, but the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko does not need a large number of Wagnerites, so they will definitely go to other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus said that representatives of the Wagner private military company will conduct exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.

On July 12, it became known that Belarus is negotiating the training of special forces personnel by Wagner PMC fighters of the aggressor state of Russia.

At the same time, British intelligence suggests that Wagner PMC lost up to 20,000 recruited prisoners in the war against Ukraine in a few months.