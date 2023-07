Zelenskyy reports from Staff meeting on increase in UAVs production and absence of threat from Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, reported on the increase in Ukrainian production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the absence of a threat of invasion from Belarus. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taking into account the intelligence data and the measures taken, there is no threat of an invasion from Belarus," he said.

The President said that the commanders' reports on the situation at the front, the advancement of the Ukrainian army and defense, the reports of the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov on new defense packages and the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on the improvement of supply logistics were heard at the Staff meeting.

They also considered increasing own production, in particular, a good result regarding UAVs, increasing the amount of repair of military equipment.

In addition, the defense of nuclear power plants and the northern border, the results of testing the readiness of the defense forces to perform the relevant tasks were considered at the Staff meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that representatives of the private military company Wagner will conduct training for the armed forces of Belarus.