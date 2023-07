The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has refused to satisfy the complaint of the defense about the continuation of the preventive measure to the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev.

The court made such a decision on July 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 20, the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court agreed with the arguments of the SACPO prosecutor and refused to satisfy the appeal of the defense to the decision of the HACC on July 11, which extended the validity of the preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of making bail in the amount of UAH 75 million to the former head of the Supreme Court.

The decision was made with a separate opinion of one of the judges of the panel.

The decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber has become legally effective since the announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation procedure.

The validity period of the preventive measure is until September 8, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the property of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev in the amount of more than USD 2.3 million and EUR 1,700.

Kniazev was left in custody, but the bail was reduced from UAH 107 million to UAH 75 million.

The NACB detectives did not find an approximate USD 1 million bribe that had been handed over to Knyiazev.