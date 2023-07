The court arrested the property of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev in the amount of more than USD 2.3 million and EUR 1,700.

The court made such a decision on July 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 17, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the appeal of the defense of the former Supreme Court chairman against the June 6 decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court on the arrest of documents, stuff and money worth more than USD 2.3 million and EUR 1,700.

The seized materials may be related to the case related to the alleged receipt by the ex-chairman of the Supreme Court for his own benefit and the benefit of third parties of about USD 2.7 million in illegal benefits for the adoption of court decisions in favor of predetermined persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the results of the trial, the panel of judges rejected the appeal of the defense side, and the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court remained unchanged.

The decision entered into legal force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to appeal in the cassation procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kniazev was kept in custody, but the bail was reduced from UAH 107 million to UAH 75 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s detectives did not find about USD 1 million in bribes, which were handed over to Kniazev.