Russian terrorist and former "Minister of Defense" of the so-called DPR Igor Girkin (Strelkov) was arrested in his apartment in the capital of the aggressor state Moscow. It was reported by Russian Telegram channels Mash and 360tv on Friday, July 21.

The terrorist Girkin-Strelkov was detained by employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) around noon. Employees of the investigative committee conduct searches in his apartment, the Russian media report.

Information about the detention was confirmed on the terrorist's Telegram page. The message was published from the name of Strelkov's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya.

"Today, at about 11:30, representatives of the investigative committee came to us. I wasn't at home at this time. Soon, according to the concierge, they brought my husband holding him by the hands and took him to an unknown direction. From friends, I managed to find out that my husband was charged under article 282 of the Criminal Code (extremism). Nothing is known to me about the whereabouts of the man, he did not get in touch. At the time of detention, I was not at home," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, Russian war criminal Igor Girkin (Strelkov) announced the need to hang the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin for an armed uprising.

On October 18, Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) said that he had been in Ukraine for several days and was participating in hostilities.

On October 16, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine promised USD 100,000 in remuneration for the capture and transfer of terrorist Igor Girkin to Ukraine.