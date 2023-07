President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Neizhpapa and Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov to prepare a set of actions to continue the work of the "grain corridor," and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - to work out similar diplomatic steps. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Zelenskyy said that at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, they considered the protection of Ukrainian ports and infrastructure of the "grain initiative."

"We understand the risks, threats, prospects. Reports by Navy Commander Neizhpapa and Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov. Commander Zaluzhnyi, Commander Neizhpapa and Minister Kubrakov - to prepare a set of actions to continue the work of the "grain corridor." The Foreign Ministry - to work out similar diplomatic steps," he said.

The Staff also heard reports of commanders on the situation on the battlefield and reconnaissance on the enemy's plans for the short and long term, as well as on the supply and production of weapons and ammunition.

Zelenskyy noted that on the northern border, the military and intelligence keep close control over the activities of Russian mercenaries in Belarus.

The Staff also heard a report on the verification of the work of military registration and enlistment offices: by the end of the month, Zelenskyy expects a restructure of the inspection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."

Zelenskyy said he sent official appeals to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a proposal to continue the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia.