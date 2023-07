Germany has allocated for Ukraine a new military aid package, which included 10 Leopard 1А5 tanks and ammunition. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram on Friday, July 21.

A new military aid package from Germany includes:

10 Leopard 1А5 tanks;

20 MG3 machine guns for tanks and armored vehicles;

1,035 155-mm artillery shells and 2,064 smoke munitions;

bridge system and 12 trailers;

10 SurveilSPIRE radars;

16 Zetros trucks;

100,000 first aid kits.

"Grateful to our German allies for the new aid package," Yermak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said that it sent a field hospital to Ukraine, and next week it will send four more Leopard 2A4 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers and other equipment.

Recall that the Netherlands and Luxembourg are planning to transfer М113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in the near future.

On July 15, the U.S. House of Representatives agreed on a budget of USD 300 million for Ukraine.