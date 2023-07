Spain sent a field hospital to Ukraine, and next week will send four more Leopard 2A4 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers and other equipment.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country, European Pravda writes.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles emphasized the importance of handing over to Ukraine a reinforced field hospital that has the ability to perform emergency surgery, the necessary post-operative rooms, a pharmacy, a sterilization room, a laboratory and two modules for hospitalization.

The day before, the hospital left Spain and on July 23 it will arrive in Poland, from where it will go to Ukraine. Earlier, Ukrainian doctors and logistics personnel were trained in Zaragoza and are ready to deploy, assemble and operate the hospital in the war zone.

She also announced that Spain will send four Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, ten armored personnel carriers and several all-terrain vehicles, small trucks and ambulances to Ukraine by sea next week.

Robles noted that a new batch of light weapons and large-caliber ammunition will be sent in the summer.

We will remind that Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are planning to transfer M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in the near future.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a USD 300 million budget for Ukraine.