There are gains along several axes. Zaluzhnyi talks to Gen. Milley on operational situation along frontline

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States General Mark Milley.

“I told him in detail about the operational situation along the frontline. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the enemy’s super-dense minefields, anti-tank obstacles, and fire engagement system are systematically destroying his forces, and continuing the offensive actions in order to deoccupy our territory. There are gains along several axes. Our warriors are heroes,” Zaluzhnyi wrote on his Facebook page.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that for a successful advance on the front of Ukraine, lots of shells and F-16 fighters are crucial.

Earlier, Zaluzhnyi spoke with U.S. General Milley and told him about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also earlier, Russia put Zaluzhnyi on the wanted list. Earlier, Russian propaganda said that he died.