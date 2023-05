The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the aggressor country of Russia has declared the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wanted because of today's attack by unknown UAVs on Moscow.

Russian state media TASS writes about it.

According to the publication, a card with Zaluzhnyi's data appeared on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the wanted section.

The aggressor country, which for more than 15 months has been attacking the civilian population of Ukraine with missile, aerial and artillery fire, accuses Zaluzhnyi under the article "on the use of prohibited means and methods of waging war".

We will remind you that since the beginning of this month, Russian propaganda has been actively spreading fake information, first about the death, and then about the wounding of Zaluzhnyi.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels repeatedly reported that Zaluzhnyi had come under a missile attack by the Russian occupation forces.

Russian state media also published this information.

Note that this information has been repeatedly denied in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, military serviceman Anatolii Shtefan published a video with Zaluzhnyi.

We also reported that on May 26, Zaluzhnyi was personally present at the ceremony of handing over the new armored cruiser Bucha to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.