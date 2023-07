The National Agency on Corruption Prevention criticized the bill of the Ministry of Justice to restore electronic declaration.

The NACP website announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention received and worked out a bill "On Amending Some Laws of Ukraine on Simplifying the Procedure for Submitting Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government under Martial Law," prepared by the Ministry of Justice.

"In addition to the provisions aimed at restoring the obligation of declaration and authority to verify declarations, the bill contains changes that cause legal uncertainty and serious corruption risks," the NACP notes.

Thus, the document provides for the ability of a declarant not to indicate in the declaration information about one object on the territory of Ukraine and information about the address and identifying characteristics of one object outside the country, which are the place of actual residence or members of his or her family.

According to the NACP, this creates an opportunity for dishonest declarants to hide illegally acquired real estate, or those in their use.

In order to simplify the declaration procedure, the bill also proposed to exclude the obligation of the declaration subject to indicate in the declaration information about account numbers on which as of the last day of the reporting period there are no funds.

According to the National Agency, such changes will not contribute to ensuring transparency of the state of officials, but will allow the declaration subject to have a significant movement of funds during the reporting period, and before the last day of the reporting period to withdraw them and avoid the declaration of the relevant account.

Instead, the NACP proposes to refuse the requirement to declare accounts and indicate in the declaration only the name of the bank in which they are open.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice has developed a bill on simplifying the declaration.

The head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksandr Novikov, demands the resumption of electronic declaration.