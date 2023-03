The head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Oleksandr Novikov demands the restoration of electronic declaration.

He announced this during the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is important to submit them during the war. It is important to resume the declaration. This is integrity," Novikov said.

According to him, at the moment those persons who are in management positions are in no hurry to submit declarations.

He added that there are more than 300,000 such declarants.

Novikov noted that the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Education Serhii Shkarlet, and Vice Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov have submitted declarations.

According to the chairman of the NACP, declarations are now being submitted for 2021.

He emphasized that 84% of citizens are ready to protest against corruption, even during war.

"That is why it is important to resume declaration," he assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, proposes to the parliament to resume electronic declaration and verification of declarations, which was stopped during martial law.

In the summer of 2022, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention was not going to open the register of electronic declarations.