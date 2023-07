Justice Ministry proposes to selectively determine list of officials and information about their property that

The Ministry of Justice proposes to selectively determine the list of officials and information about their property that will be publicly available.

The NACP website announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Agency cannot agree with the proposed approach on the selectivity of the list of categories of declaration subjects and information about those for whom open access to the Register should be provided," the NACP statement said.

According to the NACP, the definition of such categories is actually proposed in "manual mode."

"This can create conditions for political pressure on certain officials," the NACP added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention criticized the bill of the Ministry of Justice to restore electronic declaration.

The Ministry of Justice has developed a bill to simplify the declaration.

The head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksandr Novikov, demands the resumption of electronic declaration.