Today, there are all conditions for the liberation of Bakhmut, since Russian troops there are in semi-encirclement.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

Syrskyi is convinced that at this time all conditions have been created in order to de-occupy Bakhmut, but with ten times less losses.

"Because in general, the location of Russian troops currently resembles such a bow, which is concentrated in Bakhmut. They are in such semi-encirclement. Well, this simply cannot be avoided," said the commander of the Ground Forces.

Recall that earlier Syrskyi said that the Ukrainian offensive is slower than many hoped. Getting quick results is almost impossible. In the east, as in the south, the territory is saturated with mines and defensive barriers.

Besides, the Defense Forces of Ukraine knocked out the Russians from the positions northeast of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Bakhmut direction. Ukrainian troops are engaged in offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut.