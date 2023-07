Defense Forces knock out Russians from positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka on Bakhmut axis – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) knocked out the Russians from their positions northeast of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka on the Bakhmut axis.

This follows from a statement by the spokesman of the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, Military Media Center reports.

According to him, on the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive actions north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

"In the course of hostilities, the Russian occupiers were forced to retreat from their positions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka," Kovaliov said.

He noted that the AFU have partial success; they are consolidating at the achieved boundaries. At the same time, the enemy puts up strong resistance, uses reserves, and suffers heavy losses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the AFU, said that the Defense Forces have daily movement of hundreds of meters on the Bakhmut axis. According to him, the Ukrainian military is acting cautiously and using a maneuver to surround the enemy.

Meanwhile, on the Lyman - Kupiyansk axis, the Russian occupiers are trying to seize the initiative.