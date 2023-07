Overnight into July 20, the military aggressor countries of Russia struck the center of Mykolayiv, as a result of which a three-story residential building and garages caught fire. Casualties have been reported.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, and the mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, on Telegram.

"A total of 18 people were injured, nine were hospitalized, including five children, and two were rescued from the rubble. It's a miracle that they managed to save," wrote Vitalii Kim.

Kim also added that there were casualties as a result of the strike on Mykolayiv. However, he did not name the exact number.

The mayor of the city, Sienkevych, said that at one of the addresses, a huge hole was formed near the three-story residential building due to the impact of the Russians. A fire broke out there. In total, as a result of the enemy attack, five residential high-rise buildings were damaged - windows, doors, balconies, and ceilings were damaged. These buildings were temporarily disconnected from the electricity supply.

At the same time, about 15 garages were damaged at the second address. Windows were also broken in several high-rise buildings.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into July 18 in Mykolayiv, as a result of a Russian attack, an industrial facility was hit, and a fire started. No casualties.

Also, on July 14, it became known that law enforcement officers discovered and exhumed the bodies of two men in the de-occupied territory of the Mykolayiv Region. They were shot by the Russian military during the occupation in 2022.