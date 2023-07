The invaders in Crimea did not fully restore traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the national telethon, TSN reports.

"A full recovery has not happened yet. But still they try to put a good face on a bad game and gradually launch cars in the direction of the Crimean Bridge," the spokeswoman said.

Humeniuk also added that the submarine, which was used during the night attack in the south of Ukraine, will most likely be sent to the base point for replenishment, or there will be a rotation of missile carriers.

"Now we know that the general ship grouping is just in the process of rotation. And there are at least 10 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea and one in the Azov," she said.

Recall, according to Humeniuk, the Russian Federation calls on civilians to bypass the damaged Crimean Bridge through the temporarily occupied territories, since it may try to use them as a shield.

Besides, the ISW predicted the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge for the logistics of Russian troops in the south of Ukraine.