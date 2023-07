The aggressor country Russia is calling on civilians to bypass the damaged Crimean Bridge through the temporarily occupied territories, as it may try to use them as a shield.

The speaker of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to her, the Ukrainian military is now watching that the command of Russian troops in the Crimea and collaborators are worried. They realize that they cannot stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"That is why it is possible that they direct the civilian population to the detours that run through the mainland of Ukraine in order for the military convoys that will be forced to follow these paths to be demarcated by civilian vehicles. This is such a tactic, “successful” according to the Russians, and their favorite - to hide behind civilians," Humeniuk said.

Recall that in Russia, for the second day, they cannot figure out how to respond to Ukraine to an attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Besides, the ISW predicted the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge for the logistics of Russian troops in the south of Ukraine.