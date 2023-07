Missiles were actually fired simultaneously along joint route - Humeniuk about new tactics of Russian shelling

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the enemy resorted to trying to use new tactics during a missile attack on the night of July 19 - it actually fired missiles of different types simultaneously and along a joint route.

She reported this at a briefing in Ukraine Media Center Odesa.

"Tonight there was a missile and drone strike - massive and very mixed in style and type of weapons," she said.

Humeniuk said that both strike drones and various types of missiles were used, in particular, sea-based.

"Even without leaving the bay, the enemy introduced another surface missile carrier to the attack, which endangered, in principle, other ships that were located there in the bay," the spokeswoman said.

She drew attention to the fact that earlier the attacks of the invaders were "more or less undulating," but that night "everything actually happened at the same time."

Besides, the enemy used Oniks and Kh-22 missiles. Humeniuk stressed that these types are difficult for air defense. According to her, the launch by the enemy of these missiles is actually a definite hit.

"Complex detection and shooting missiles were used, which are supersonic, such as Kh-22, Oniks. And the fact that they were launched simultaneously and followed, let's say, a joint route together with Kalibrs in parallel - this can be attributed to the elements of the new tactics used or an attempt to invent a new tactic in order to counteract our air defense system as much as possible," said Humeniuk.

She noted that "once tried, the enemy can resort to such tactics again."

According to her, the enemy is trying to press as much as possible and has concrete plans, since its strikes are focused and aimed at maximum destruction of the southern regions, which can be involved in a "grain agreement," which the aggressor state does not consider possible for continuation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the peculiarities of missiles used by the Russian invaders during the night attack on July 19, in particular, Oniks missiles, as well as Kh-22.

Recall that on the night of July 19, Russian occupation troops carried out a massive attack on the Odesa Region, aimed at port and critical infrastructure, there are victims. Hits were recorded in grain and oil terminals, as well as an industrial facility; two warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were hit, a fire with an area of ​ ​ 3,000 square meters emerged; tourist bases, hotels, apartment buildings were damaged.

The South operational command showed the consequences of the Russian shelling of the Odesa Region.

In total, on the night of Wednesday, July 19, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 37 enemy air targets: 13 Kalibr cruise missiles; 1 Kh-59 guided aircraft missile; 23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.