In the Odesa Region, as a result of the damage caused by the missile attack, several power transmission lines were disconnected, almost 3,000 consumers were cut off. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy.

"At night, the enemy struck another blow on the territory of Ukraine. Damage to the power transmission line was recorded in the Mykolaiv Region, as a result of which 1 settlement was partially cut off.

Also, in the Odesa Region, as a result of the damage caused by the missile attack, several power lines were disconnected, almost 3,000 consumers were cut off. Repair crews are waiting for permission to start inspection of lines and restoration work," the message says.

In addition, enemy terror continues in the front-line and border regions with the Russian Federation. As a result of shelling, power was cut off in 33 settlements in the Donetsk Region. Part of the consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows.

It is also reported that as a result of the thunderstorm that passed through the country and the technological disturbances caused by it, power was cut in 75 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 37 - in the Zaporizhzhia Region, 14 - in the Sumy Region, 12 - in the Poltava Region, 6 - in the Chernihiv Region, and 4 in the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 19, the Russian occupying forces launched a massive attack on Odesa, targeting the port and critical infrastructure, and there were casualties. Grain and oil terminals, as well as an industrial facility, were hit, two warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were damaged, and a fire with an area of 3,000 square meters broke out; tourist bases, hotels, apartment buildings were damaged.

The South Operational Command showed the consequences of the Russian shelling of Odesa.