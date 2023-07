As a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed in the Chornomorsk sea port (Odesa Region).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the night of July 18 and 19, Russia shelled port infrastructure facilities that were involved in the "grain initiative..." Grain terminals and port infrastructure in the Odessa and Chornomorsk ports were attacked. A night strike put out of work a significant part of the grain export infrastructure of the Chornomorsk port. Experts estimate that it will take at least a year to fully restore the facilities affected that night. 60,000 tons of grain were also destroyed in the Chornomorsk port, which should have been loaded onto a large-capacity ship and sent along the grain corridor 60 days ago," said Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykolaiv Solskyi.

According to him, the grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group was most affected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia on the night of Wednesday, July 19, fired 30 cruise missiles, 1 guided aircraft and 32 strike drones of Shahed-136/131 type at Ukraine, the Ukrainian military managed to shoot down 37 air targets.