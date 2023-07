Banks issue loans to farmers for UAH 42.7 billion since year start

Since the beginning of 2023, a total of 9,000 agricultural producers have attracted loans for almost UAH 42.7 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Loans for UAH 26.3 billion were received under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

The regions of Kyiv (UAH 8 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 4.5 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 3.76 billion), Kirovohrad (UAH 3.77 billion), and Odesa (UAH 3 billion) were leaders in terms of loan issuance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, a total of 43,648 agricultural producers received loans in the amount of UAH 95.5 billion.