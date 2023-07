Occupiers attack Zhytomyr Region with Shaheds in the morning and damage infrastructure - Regional Military Adm

On the morning of July 19, the Russian invaders attacked the Zhytomyr Region with attack drones. Infrastructural facilities and private households were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko.

"Today in the morning, the enemy attacked the Zhytomyr Region with kamikaze drones. According to preliminary information, an infrastructure object was damaged as a result of the Shahed strike, and there is damage to private households," the message reads.

He noted that all emergency services have arrived at the scene and are working.

Also, according to Bunechko, there is currently no information on the presence of victims, information on the damage is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last night the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with six Kalibr cruise missiles and 36 Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces managed to destroy 38 aerial targets.

The aggressor state directed missiles at Odesa, anti-aircraft defense shot down all targets. As a result of an enemy attack, a 74-year-old man received multiple injuries and was hospitalized. In addition, port infrastructure facilities and several private households were damaged.

Also, on the night of July 18 in Mykolaiv, as a result of a Russian attack, an industrial facility was hit and a fire started. No casualties.