On the night of Tuesday, July 18, the aggressor state, Russian Federation, attacked Ukraine with six Kalibr cruise missiles and 36 Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces managed to destroy 38 aerial targets.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the Kalibrs were allegedly launched from the Russian frigate Admiral Essen, and the drones were launched from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea).

Air defense forces destroyed six Kalibrs, 31 enemy Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and one reconnaissance UAV.

Kalibr cruise missiles and the vast majority of kamikaze drones were destroyed in the south, in the Odesa and Mykolayiv Regions. The rest of the attack UAVs were hit in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

On July 17, the air defense forces downed three Shahed-type attack UAVs, one Lancet, and nine reconnaissance drones of the operational-tactical level.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the night, Odesa was attacked by six Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea; the anti-aircraft defense shot down all the targets.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 16 of 17 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones, which the Russian invaders used to attack Ukraine earlier.