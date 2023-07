An electronic bracelet was removed from the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"He is already without a bracelet," said the interlocutor.

According to him, the prosecutor's office did not appeal to the court regarding the extension of Trukhanov's duties, so they ended automatically after two months of their validity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, was fitted with an electronic bracelet.

After posting bail, Trukhanov was required to appear in court at every request; not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the court; to notify the court about a change in their place of residence and work; refrain from communicating with witnesses in criminal proceedings; hand over to the State Migration Service of Ukraine passport(s) for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine; wear an electronic means of control.

Trukhanov was released from the pretrial detention center after a bail of UAH 13.42 million was posted for him.