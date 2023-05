An electronic bracelet was put on the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

This is evidenced by the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After posting bail, Trukhanov was required to appear in court at every request; not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the court; to notify the court about a change in his place of residence and work; refrain from communicating with witnesses in criminal proceedings; hand over to the State Migration Service of Ukraine his passport(s) for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine; wear an electronic means of control.

The court established that Trukhanov has two passports for traveling abroad.

The prosecutor's office requested that Trukhanov be arrested and bailed at UAH 50 million, but the court set a bail of UAH 13 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trukhanov was released from the pretrial detention center after a bail of UAH 13.42 million was posted for him.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to take into custody the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, who is accused in the Krayan plant case, and released him on bail of UAH 30 million.

Trukhanov is accused of misappropriating budget funds in the amount of over UAH 92 million as a result of the implementation of a scheme to acquire the premises of the administrative building of the former Krayan factory at a double inflated price.