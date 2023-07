On the night of July 19, as a result of the Russian attack by the Shakheds of Kherson, a fire broke out in the cultural center, and the two-story building was also damaged. A woman was under the rubble.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"The Russian army attacked Kherson with Shaheds at night. At around 2:00 a.m. a hit was recorded in the Shumenskyi district of the city. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out in the cultural center, and a two-story building was also damaged," he said.

According to Prokudin, emergency services workers managed to rescue an 89-year-old woman who was trapped under the rubble of her own home. Doctors on the spot treated the victim, her condition is satisfactory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 19, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. On the approaches to Kyiv, the air defense forces detected and destroyed all enemy drones.

In addition, in the morning of July 19, the Russian invaders attacked the Zhytomyr Region with attack drones. Infrastructural facilities and private households were damaged.