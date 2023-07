Due to bad weather, 148 settlements in 6 regions were de-energized.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the thunderstorm that passed through the country and the technological disturbances caused by it, power was cut off in 75 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 37 - in the Zaporizhzhia Region, 14 - in the Sumy Region, 12 - in the Poltava Region, 6 - in the Chernihiv Region, and 4 - in the Kyiv Region," the message says.

As a result of shelling, power was cut off in 33 settlements in the Donetsk Region.

Also, because of shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

"At night, the enemy struck another blow on the territory of Ukraine. Damage to the power transmission line was recorded in the Mykolaiv Region, as a result of which 1 settlement was partially cut off. Also, in the Odesa Region, as a result of the damage caused by the missile attack, several power transmission lines were cut off, almost 3,000 consumers were cut off. Repair crews are waiting for permission to start inspection of lines and restoration work," the message reads.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, 110 settlements in 4 regions were cut off due to a thunderstorm.